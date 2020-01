Hi,



Now this a SLAP on the face of Pakistani talking down on the USA---and all the pakistani news media and youtubers---.



The were talking about how scared the US is of Iran's retaliation---.



Kids---now did you see how dumb you parents and adults are in pakistan about the strength of the USA---.



Here is what happened---the US aircraft were in the air and very close to striking at Iran when the call came to abort the mission---abort-abort-abort---.



Why---the US govt had learnt that Iran had shot down a civilian aircraft---and assessed that the consequences that Iran would be facing afterwards---there was no good reason left for the US to strike at that time---.



So---the fools here on this forum and in pakistan---just put your heads down in shame and stop telling lies to the public---.

