In this age the wine, the cup, even Jam is differentThe cup‐bearer started different ways of grace and tyrannyThe Muslim also constructed a different harem of his ownThe Azar of civilisation made different idols of his ownThis idol which is the product of the new civilizationIs the plunderer of the structure of the Holy Prophet’s Deen (Religion)Your arm is enforced with the strength of the Divine UnityYou are the followers of Mustafa, your country is IslamYou should show the old panorama to the worldO Mustafaa’s follower! You should destroy this idolThe limitation to country results in destructionLive like the fish in the ocean free from countryRenouncing the country is the way of theYou should also testify to the Prophethood’s Truth by similar actionIn political parlance country is something differentIn Prophet’s command country is something differentThe antagonism among world’s nations is created by this aloneSubjugation as the goal of commerce is created by this alonePolitics have become bereft of sincerity is by this aloneThe destruction of the home of the weak is by this aloneGod’s creation is unjustly divided among nations by itThe Islamic concept of nationality is uprooted by it