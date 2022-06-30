IQ of PDFers - try this Mensa IQ Challenge

Hello PDF*ers,
You can all try this out just for fun: https://www.mensa.org/public/mensa-iq-challenge
Once you know your score, select one of the poll choices accordingly. Your response is anonymous.
The score may not accurately reflect your real IQ as the test is not taken in a controlled environment. It's not like the real Mensa test. Still curious to see how this turns out.
