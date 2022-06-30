What's new

IQ of PDFers - try this Mensa IQ Challenge

Your IQ score is in the range ..

  • 86 - 90

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 91 - 95

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 96 - 100

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 101 - 105

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • 106 - 110

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 111 - 115

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 116 - 120

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 121 - 125

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 126 - 130

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 131+

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
4,129
1
6,302
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
Hello PDF*ers,

You can all try this out just for fun: https://www.mensa.org/public/mensa-iq-challenge

Once you know your score, select one of the poll choices accordingly. Your response is anonymous.

The score may not accurately reflect your real IQ as the test is not taken in a controlled environment. It's not like the real Mensa test. Still curious to see how this turns out. :)
 

