IPPs seem to be the ultimate winners under new power agreements

Independent Power Producers (IPPs) seem to be the winner

along with continuation of the tariff and capacity payments with the US dollar indexation.

Moreover, the government is going to continue dollar indexation with a higher ceiling that would continue to burden the power consumers

The risk of devaluation of the USD shall be with the power purchaser

Revised IPP deal likely to win CCoE nod today | The Express Tribune Independent Power Producers (IPPs) seem to be the winner in a revised deal with the government as they are set to receive Rs399 billion along with continuation of the tariff and capacity payments with the US dollar indexation.