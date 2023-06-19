What's new

IPP’s Aleem Khan asks Awn Chaudhry, Nauman Langrial to resign from Cabinet

Untitled-1-163-696x342.jpg

Istekham-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Aleem Khan has directed its party members federal minister Awn Chaudhry and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Nauman Ahmad Langrial to resign from the Federal Cabinet, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, the IPP president noted that his party has nothing to do with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, directing federal minister Awn Chaudhry and SAPM Nauman Ahmad Langrial to resign from the Federal Cabinet.

Aleem Khan said that the two members were members of the federal cabinet in ‘personal capacity’. “IPP will contest the upcoming general elections with its independent status”, he added.

Earlier, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Central Secretary Information of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), ruled out ‘electoral alliance’ with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying that her party cannot bear the latter’s burden.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘Sawwal Ye Hai’, the IPP leader ruled out ‘electoral alliance’ with Shehbaz Sharif-led PML-N and said supporting it was tantamount to ‘political disaster’.

Firdous Ashiq Awan noted that the country was currently facing a constitutional crisis, saying that the only way out was ‘immediate and transparent’ general elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that seasoned politician Jahangir Tareen officially launched the “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” party.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters Including former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani, Sardar Tanveer Illyas, Mahmood Moulvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Zaidi, Fayyaz ul Hasan Chauhan, Fawad Chaudhary and Nauman Langrhial attended the press conference.

While announcing the new political party “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” Tareen said: “We all have one purpose which is to work for the development of Pakistan”.

Tareen reiterated the need for leadership that can bring unity and end the divide in society amid the economic and political crisis.
IPP's Aleem Khan asks Awn Chaudhry, Nauman Langrial to resign from Cabinet

LAHORE: Istekham-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Aleem Khan has directed its party members federal minister Awn Chaudhry and Special Assistant to Prime
Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Aleem Khan has directed its party members federal minister Awn Chaudhry and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Nauman Ahmad Langrial to resign from the Federal Cabinet, ARY News reported on Monday.
 

