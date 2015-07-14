What's new

IPL corruption: Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings & Shane Watson's Rajastan Royals banned for two years

Devil Soul

Devil Soul

IPL corruption: Chennai Super Kings banned for two years
PUBLISHED 4 minutes ago

Former Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been suspended from the tournament for two years each after a Supreme Court-appointed panel announced its verdict in Indian cricket's biggest corruption scandal on Tuesday.

CSK Gurunath Meiyappan and RR co-owner Raj Kundra have been suspended for life from cricket related activities, former chief justice Rajendra Mal Lodha, who headed the three-man Supreme Court panel, announced in the verdict.

The ban on CSK, captained by Indian skipper MS Dhoni and a franchise of India Cements of which managing director is International Cricket Council chairman Narayanaswami Srinivasan, will be a devastating blow to the eight-team tournament and is likely to have major repercussions on the game of cricket.

The court had rejected the claims of Meiyappan, who had previously been described as team principal, that he was merely an enthusiast.

The court also ruled at the same time that Srinivasan, who is Meiyappan's father-in-law, would be banned from holding any post in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), where he served as the president for three years from 2011.

The decision could have major financial consequences for some of cricket's biggest names

The 2013 IPL season was mired in controversy after police launched legal proceedings against several officials and cricketers, including former Test fast bowler Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, for illegal betting and spot-fixing.

The IPL, a domestic tournament which began in 2008, features the world's top players signed up for huge fees by companies and high-profile individuals in a mix of sport and entertainment.

But it has been continuously dogged by corruption allegations and Hiken Shah, a player from Mumbai, was suspended indefinitely on Monday over an approach he made to an unnamed team-mate before this year's tournament in April-May.

The hugely popular Chennai Super Kings are also the most successful team in the IPL, having won the tournament in 2010 and 2011, and finished runners-up in 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2015.

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural event in 2008 under the captaincy of Australian spin legend Shane Warne, but have failed to make the final since then.

The Lodha panel has also been empowered to recommend changes in the BCCI constitution, but this is expected to be taken up at a later date.
 
Winchester

Winchester

Devil Soul said:
The ban on CSK, captained by Indian skipper MS Dhoni and a franchise of India Cements of which managing director is International Cricket Council chairman Narayanaswami Srinivasan
The guy running cricket in Bharat was involved with a team accused of corruption
.
.
And if the ban is due to allegations of fixing then who were the players involved??
Surely can't be done without the players !
 
drunken-monke

drunken-monke

Excellent decision to clean the mess... Now lets have a clean game of cricket...

Winchester said:
The guy running cricket in Bharat was involved with a team accused of corruption
.
.
And if the ban is due to allegations of fixing then who were the players involved??
Surely can't be done without the players !
There were suspicion on three players... Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo.. Recently Lalit modi claimed about Suresh raina that he had taken a handsome sum from a Real estate tycoon.. which latter rejected and threatened for a legal action..
 
Rafael

Rafael

Lol Indians accuse our players of match / spot fixing (rightly so) and here is their chairman of cricket board involved in corruption. :lol:
 
Indika

Indika

HariPrasad said:
Excellent and quick decision by court. congratulation.

case of Shreenivasan was interrogated and he was not found guilty.
Need to bring checks and balances so that power is not misused. This decision will send a strong signal to those who think they can manipulate and get away with it. Nice economic loss for india cements , Shreenivasan will rue supporting dhoni and meiyappan.

Geralt said:
good, they should just ban the whole league
League is a good idea but the way it was run was wrong.
 
Manindra

Manindra

HariPrasad said:
Excellent and quick decision by court. congratulation.

case of Shreenivasan was interrogated and he was not found guilty.
If Srinivasan is innocent then Rahul Gandhi is smart.

Rafael said:
Lol Indians accuse our players of match / spot fixing (rightly so) and here is their chairman of cricket board involved in corruption. :lol:
And prosecuted by us not by Martians.
 
Indika

Indika

Rafael said:
Lol Indians accuse our players of match / spot fixing (rightly so) and here is their chairman of cricket board involved in corruption. :lol:
I think pakistan is more of butthurt bcos their players were not allowed to participate. When most of the world players were earning millions pakistani players were left out. But unlike pakistan where no action is taken (like terrorism), India took action and is on right path. If no action had been taken the rot would have been gone deeper into indian cricket team. So pakistan needs to be jealous of this decision.
 
asad71

asad71

Let us protect our (BD) young players from this Indian filth. Ban them from joining IPL. Instead strengthen BPL with HK, Dubai, SL, Zim, Pakistan and Kenya.
 
Indika

Indika

asad71 said:
Let us protect our (BD) young players from this Indian filth. Ban them from joining IPL. Instead strengthen BPL with HK, Dubai, SL, Zim, Pakistan and Kenya.
Other than dubai who else has money?
 
drunken-monke

drunken-monke

Rafael said:
Lol Indians accuse our players of match / spot fixing (rightly so) and here is their chairman of cricket board involved in corruption. :lol:
It was the Indians who themselves were interested in cleaning the mess.. Don't believe me? see the early comments.. meanwhile your cheap-shots don't bother us...
 
