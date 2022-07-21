IPHWR-700 reactors status updates

The Government to informed that Unit 3 of Kakrapar atomic plant is expected to commence commercial operation by December 2022, after obtaining stage-wise regulatory clearances.



In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, in Unit-3, modifications/improvements required based on commissioning feedback have been carried out and their validation is also completed by hot run. He said, the unit is now being readied for startup and progressive power raise to full power in line with the regulatory clearances. During the unit commissioning, following synchronization with the grid, elevated temperatures were observed in certain areas of the reactor building. These have since been addressed by carrying out requisite modifications and improvements.



Dr Jitendra Singh also informed that Unit-4 of Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP-4) has achieved a physical progress of 93.65% as of June-2022.



Among the other 700 MW PHWRs under construction, RAPP 7&8 at Rawatbhata, Rajasthan have achieved physical progress of 95% and 80.8% respectively. In respect of GHAVP 1&2 at Gorakhpur, Haryana, various buildings and structures are under construction. In the ten PHWRs viz., Kaiga 5&6 at Kaiga in Karnataka, GHAVP 3&4 at Gorakhpur in Haryana, Mahi Banswara 1 to 4 at Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan and Chutka 1&2 at Chutka in Madhya Pradesh, pre-project activities at sites and procurement of long delivery equipment have been undertaken. Excavation has also commenced at Kaiga-5&6.



<><><><><>



SNC/RR