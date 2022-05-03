What's new

iPhone production in India grows by 50% as iPhone 13 joins lineup

P

punch2000

FULL MEMBER
Aug 26, 2021
145
-14
166
Country
India
Location
India
iPhone production in India grew by 50% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, according to new market intelligence data. Sales within the country are also growing, despite the fact that average selling prices are increasing through the sale of more premium models.

While Apple initially limited Made in India iPhones to older models, the company confirmed earlier this month that the iPhone 13 has joined the lineup of locally produced devices …

Business Standard reports.

Apple shipped nearly 1 million ‘make-in-India’ iPhones in the country in the first quarter of 2022, a massive jump of 50 per cent (year-on-year) in iPhone shipments from within the country, data showed on Tuesday […]

“The contribution of newer generation iPhones, such as iPhone 13, is almost equal to iPhone 12,” Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group at CMR, told IANS.

Apple’s enhanced and diversified iPhone production capabilities in India, along with aggressive retail initiatives, continue to contribute to its strong growth momentum in India.

Earlier this month, the tech giant confirmed it has started manufacturing its top-selling iPhone 13 smartphone in India

Foxconn is Apple’s lead supplier in the country, responsible for all of the iPhone 13 production, while Wistron makes the iPhone SE and iPhone 12.


www.google.com

iPhone production in India grows by 50% as iPhone 13 joins lineup

iPhone production in India grew by 50% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, according to new market intelligence data. Sales ...
www.google.com www.google.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
iPhone 13 Confirmed to Be Latest Smartphone Manufactured by Apple in India
Replies
0
Views
196
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
Apple iPhone 13 To Be Made In India Now
Replies
9
Views
901
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
Hamartia Antidote
Apple reports best March quarter ever with new records for iPhone and Mac
Replies
0
Views
104
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
INDIAPOSITIVE
Apple’s big bite: Exports from India at Rs 10,000 crore
Replies
4
Views
388
Sudarshan
Sudarshan
H
Pakistan business leader hints at iPhone plant in the country
Replies
4
Views
497
Bouncer
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom