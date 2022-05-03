iPhone production in India grows by 50% as iPhone 13 joins lineup

iPhone production in India grew by 50% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, according to new market intelligence data. Sales within the country are also growing, despite the fact that average selling prices are increasing through the sale of more premium models.
While Apple initially limited Made in India iPhones to older models, the company confirmed earlier this month that the iPhone 13 has joined the lineup of locally produced devices …
Business Standard reports.
Apple shipped nearly 1 million ‘make-in-India’ iPhones in the country in the first quarter of 2022, a massive jump of 50 per cent (year-on-year) in iPhone shipments from within the country, data showed on Tuesday […]
“The contribution of newer generation iPhones, such as iPhone 13, is almost equal to iPhone 12,” Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group at CMR, told IANS.
Apple’s enhanced and diversified iPhone production capabilities in India, along with aggressive retail initiatives, continue to contribute to its strong growth momentum in India.
Earlier this month, the tech giant confirmed it has started manufacturing its top-selling iPhone 13 smartphone in India
Foxconn is Apple’s lead supplier in the country, responsible for all of the iPhone 13 production, while Wistron makes the iPhone SE and iPhone 12.
