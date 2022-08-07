iPhone 13 is helping Apple destroy Android in the premium smartphone market

I like using my iphones, no bloatwares and no unnecessary garbage apps come with it(Although i also don’t like stupid widgets or covid apps by default)I’ve tried few android phones in Pakistan like Qmobiles, Infinix, Techno etc but they’re mostly heavy on bloatware/ads, games and unnecessary tiktok apps etc installed by default…..shitty quality where after a year the phones start messing with settings by themselves…..or random shit starts to stop working, etc……and most of them all brands…….big size.Hardly any android smartphones in small sizes (think of size such as iphone se or 5s for small phones)…..not everyone wants big huge phones which can’t fit in pockets.Iphones give u more control.Anyway, use it as a phone…..mainly for calls or texts. I use my phones at least 5 yrs.my SE from 2016 still going strong….i got a 12mini gonna use it for many yrs hopefully. Like the small size….Iphones still too expensive in pak, but in other countries its still great…..govt should’ve tried to setup something with apple here too as its a big consumer market in asia