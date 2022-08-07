What's new

date 2022-08-07

iPhone 13 is helping Apple destroy Android in the premium smartphone market

iPhone 13 is helping Apple destroy Android in the premium smartphone market

New research indicates that Apple is dominating the premium smartphone market, reaching its highest quarterly share since 2017.
What you need to know​

  • New research indicates Apple continues to dominate the premium smartphone sector.
  • Counterpoint says that it holds a 62% share of phones that cost more than $400.
  • It dwarfed its nearest rival Samsung.

New research from Counterpoint reveals that Apple is absolutely destroying Android when it comes to its share of the global premium smartphone market.



New research published Thursday indicates Apple has upped its Q1 share in the premium market ($400 or more) from 57% last year to a whopping 62% this year. The premium market did shrink year on year, but less so than the overall smartphone market, the eighth consecutive quarter where premium won this battle.

The report says that Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 13, has been the number one model globally every month from October 2021, giving Apple its highest Q1 share of the premium segment in five years.

Meanwhile, Android rival Samsung is struggling, seeing its share decline from 18% to 16% year on year because of delays to the S22 series.



According to Counterpoint's figures, the top premium smartphones by sales share to open the year were the iPhone 13 (23%), iPhone 13 Pro Max (13%), iPhone 13 Pro (9%), and then the iPhone 12. Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first Android device on the list taking a meager 3%. That means Apple's latest flagship iPhone captured 45% of the market despite the fact that its iPhone 14 is just a few months away.


While Apple isn't reportedly planning a big design overhaul for the iPhone 14 this year, we can expect improvements in the form of a new 48MP camera, a hole-punch notch, an always-on display, a new processor (for the Pro models), and more if reports are to be believed.
 
I like using my iphones, no bloatwares and no unnecessary garbage apps come with it
(Although i also don’t like stupid widgets or covid apps by default)

I’ve tried few android phones in Pakistan like Qmobiles, Infinix, Techno etc but they’re mostly heavy on bloatware/ads, games and unnecessary tiktok apps etc installed by default…..shitty quality where after a year the phones start messing with settings by themselves…..or random shit starts to stop working, etc……and most of them all brands…….big size.
Hardly any android smartphones in small sizes (think of size such as iphone se or 5s for small phones)…..not everyone wants big huge phones which can’t fit in pockets.



Iphones give u more control.

Anyway, use it as a phone…..mainly for calls or texts. I use my phones at least 5 yrs.
my SE from 2016 still going strong….i got a 12mini gonna use it for many yrs hopefully. Like the small size….

Iphones still too expensive in pak, but in other countries its still great…..govt should’ve tried to setup something with apple here too as its a big consumer market in asia😛
 

