iPhone 12 production at China factory ramps up to 24 hours a day ahead of new model launch

onebyone

onebyone

Jul 2, 2014
  • World’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou is running at full speed in anticipation of strong demand for the new iPhone 12
  • The burst of production reflects China’s resilient position in the global value chain, despite US threats of decoupling
Cissy Zhou and Zhou Xin

Cissy Zhou and Zhou Xin
Published: 6:00pm, 29 Sep, 2020

1601387956530.png


Contract manufacturer Foxconn is running 24 hours a day in China to produce the new iPhone 12. Photo: Nora Tam


Apple’s main iPhone manufacturer in China is running 24 hours a day to produce the new iPhone 12, cancelling workers’ holidays and introducing mandatory overtime with juicy bonuses for longer-serving staff, according to employees, recruitment ads and local media.
The all-hands-on-deck approach at Foxconn’s massive Zhengzhou factory reflects China’s resilient manufacturing capabilities and deep connection between the Chinese and US economies, despite a push from Washington for decoupling.
China’s quick recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, especially on the production side of the economy, is expected to help it continue its central position in global value chains, even though the virus has renewed talk about the dangers of
supply chain dependence
on the world’s second largest economy.


‘No holidays’ at iPhone 12 factory in China as production ramps up

Apple’s main iPhone manufacturer in China is running at full speed ahead of the release of its new model next month, showing the resilience of existing value chains.
FairAndUnbiased

Nov 25, 2011
Just remember this is Zhengzhou, in the middle of Henan, which is in the middle of China. The supply chains have already expanded to inland China since 10 years ago.
 
