IOSA team expresses satisfaction over operational safety report of PIA

IOSA team expresses satisfaction over operational safety report of PIA
Salah Uddin On Sep 12, 2020



KARACHI: The IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) team has expressed satisfaction on the interim report of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) after completing its audit, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A team of operational safety auditors from International Air Transport Association (IATA) paid a five-day visit to Pakistan to scrutinise safety parameters 1072 of the national carrier. The team observed improvements in the PIA operation safety measures as compared with the audit report compiled in 2018.
According to the interim audit report, the national carrier’s administration has completed 98.5 per cent parameters, whereas, the remaining part is due to be addressed.

Read: PIA not to file appeal against EASA flight ban

The IOSA auditors have scrutinised all departments of the national airline including flight operation, passenger services, safety, security and engineering for measuring the qualitative safety measures of travellers and aircraft. The audit is essential after every two years for the airlines to scrutinise the safety standards for the commercial aviation activities under the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
After facing a ban on flight operations by the European Union (EU), it is crucial for the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to clear the audit for ending the concerns over its flight safety standards.

Read: IOSA team arriving in Pakistan on Sept 5 for safety audit of PIA

It is noteworthy that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had in June suspended the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight operations to and from Europe over safety concerns.
Following the closure of Pakistan International Airlines flights to Europe, the PIA administration had decided to call back its employees deputed in Europe.

IOSA team expresses satisfaction over operational safety report of PIA

The IOSA team has expressed satisfaction on the interim report of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) after completing its five-day visit.
