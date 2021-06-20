IonQ’s Trapped-Ion Quantum Hardware Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace COLLEGE PARK, Md., June 17, 2021 -- IonQ, Inc. (“IonQ”), a leader in trapped-ion quantum computing, today announced that Google Cloud customers can

COLLEGE PARK, Md., June 17, 2021 — IonQ, Inc. (“IonQ”), a leader in trapped-ion quantum computing, today announced that Google Cloud customers can purchase access to its quantum computers via the Google Cloud Marketplace, making IonQ the first third-party quantum computer on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Support for IonQ’s systems is now also enabled in Cirq, Google’s open-source quantum computing framework. The integration makes IonQ’s high-fidelity 11 qubit systems available to all Google Cloud customers today, with the expectation of incorporating IonQ’s next-generation 32 qubit system later this year.Users will immediately be able to start experimenting with IonQ’s industry-leading trapped-ion quantum systems. Developers,researchers, and enterprises alike will be able to access IonQ’s platform with just a few clicks; billing and provisioning will be handled via their existing Google Cloud accounts. Users will be able to program IonQ’s systems with the software development kit of their choice, including Cirq, Qiskit, Penny Lane, and tket, or via a custom integration with IonQ’s APIs.IonQ’s recently unveiled 32 qubit system is among the world’s most powerful quantum computers, featuring an average two-qubit gate fidelity of 99.9%, random access, all-to-all gate operations and an expected quantum volume greater than 4,000,000. This accomplishment builds on the success of IonQ’s 11 qubit hardware, with among the largest quantum volume of any available quantum hardware. Integrating IonQ’s technology with Google Cloud and Google’s Cirq enables users to build applications with the potential to transform business, society, and the world we live in.This integration with Google Cloud builds on IonQ’s ongoing success. IonQ recently entered into a merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE: DMYI.U) to go public at an expected valuation of $2 billion. IonQ’s 11 qubit system is the first and only quantum computer available via the cloud on both Amazon Braket and Microsoft Azure. IonQ also recently released a product roadmap setting out its plans to develop modular quantum computers small enough to be networked together in 2023, which could pave the way for broad quantum advantage by 2025. The company’s two co-founders, Jungsang Kim and Chris Monroe, were also recently named to the White House’s National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee (NQIAC).