'Involvement in cattle smuggling to Bangladesh': CBI investigating BSF official's bank accounts

CBI lawyer Kali Charan Mishra said, "The probe agency is examining all financial aspects but nothing specific can be said right now."The commandant's lawyer Shekhar Kundu termed the charges against Kumar as "unfounded", reports our New Delhi correspondent.CBI sleuths suspect Enamul Haque, the kingpin of the cattle smuggling racket, has transferred money to the bank accounts of Kumar's kin.They said CBI has sought the court's permission to probe the bank account details of Satish Kumar's father-in-law which were allegedly used to park the money from Haque.The commandant was produced before a special CBI court yesterday which remanded him to CBI custody for 14 days.A case was registered on September 21, 2020 against the then commandant of 36 Battalion, Border Security Force (BSF) following allegations of illegal cattle trade along West Bengal- Bangladesh border by the accused "in connivance with unnamed public servants.