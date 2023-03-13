What's new

Invitation to a Rape: Only in Bhutto's Sindh

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

Nov 7, 2019
Pakistan
Assistant Advocate General Zahid Mazari informed a Sindh high court bench that dacoits are not only robbing people and kidnapping them for ransom, but now they are also abducting women and girls. They rape these females and make videos while raping them. These videos are later sold on dark web.

In some instances, men were kidnapped for ransom and their women were called in to deliver ransom. When women came in to take their men back, they were raped as well.
So kind of invitation to a rape, in Sindh style.

Jiye Bhutto, Jiye Zardari ...........


