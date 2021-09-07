What's new

Invisibility Cloaks

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
30,492
21
32,877
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Design of two invisibility cloaks using transmissive and reflective metamaterial-based multilayer frame microstructures


Abstract

Ultrathin metamaterials provide new possibilities for the realization of cloaking devices because of their ability to control electromagnetic waves. However, applications of metamaterials in cloaking devices have been limited primarily to reflection-type carpet cloaks. Hence, a transmissive free-space cloak was developed using a multilayer frame structure, wherein highly transparent metamaterials were used to guide incident waves into propagating around an object. The cloaking effect was quantitatively verified using near-field and far-field distributions. Metamaterials allow for the cloaking shells of transmissive cloaks to be developed without spatially varying extreme parameters. Moreover, a transmissive invisible cloak with metamaterial-based mirrors was designed. The design principle of this cloak with a frame structure consists of four metamaterial-based mirrors and two metal mirrors. After covered with the designed metamaterials-based mirrors cloak, the outgoing electromagnetic wave is restored greatly as if the wave passes directly through the obstacle without distortion. This cloak used the metamaterials mirrors to adjust the reflected angle, so that the outgoing electromagnetic wave does not change direction, thereby achieving the cloaking effect.

© 2020 Optical Society of America under the terms of the OSA Open Access Publishing Agreement

1. Introduction

The realization of invisibility has always been a significant goal and has inspired considerable research. The concept of the invisibility cloak has attracted significant attention from the scientific community in the past decade [1]. Metamaterials provide routes to manipulating electromagnetic (EM) waves [27] as a method for achieving cloaking and invisibility [816]. Early cloaks were designed mainly based on transformation optics (TO) [17], with which EM waves can be guided around a hidden object via control over the complex distribution of spatial permittivity and permeability. Such cloaks indeed cause the target object to appear invisible. However, this method generally requires bulk metamaterials to satisfy the requirements for some anisotropic and inhomogeneous material parameters. Based on this background, some simplified methods, such as quasi-conformal mapping [18] and homogeneous coordinate transformation [19], have been proposed. However, the resulting cloaks are bulky and suffer from loss, which makes them difficult to use in a laboratory. To overcome bulkiness, plasmonic cloaks based on scattering cancellation have been developed [20]. These devices can produce cloaking effects while having small thicknesses, but usually perform poorly under high-sensitivity detection.

Other methods, such as the use of near-zero refractive index metamaterials [21] and microstrip patch antennas [22], which can also direct EM wave energy around hidden objects, have also been used to create cloaking devices.

Recently, metamaterials, which are artificially ultrathin layers, have attracted significant attention from researchers. These materials have extraordinary control over the phases, amplitudes, and polarizations of incident waves. Metamaterials can break the thickness limits of conventional cloaks that have been developed based on metamaterials [23]. As a result, metamaterials provide possibilities for the design of an effective invisibility cloak. Several metamaterial-based carpet cloaks that can control the phases of reflected waves to restore the near-field wavefront have been proposed.

Metamaterial-based carpet cloaks have many advantages, such as low loss, high shapeability, ease of fabrication, and high flexibility. However, metamaterial-based carpet cloaks based on local phase compensation operate predominantly in the reflection mode. Although several designs for transmissive metamaterial-based cloaks have already been explored [2427], the transmissive cloak developed in this study may substantially widen the practical applicability of metamaterial-based cloaks.

In this paper, the design of a transmissive invisibility cloak based on a multilayer frame structure of metamaterials is proposed. Such a metamaterial cloak increases the capability of traditional cloaks to achieve the transmissive mode. The developed cloak can considerably simplify the design and experimental process of TO-based cloaks, which currently require complex material parameters and a complex spatial distribution. The proposed invisibility cloak is composed of three metamaterials, the functions of which are beam splitting, steering, and collection of incident waves. With this cloak, the near-field wavefront of the transmitted EM wave can be effectively restored, and scattering can be minimized. Numerical simulations not only verify the cloaking effect but also create possibilities for the design of a transmissive cloak while avoiding the use of complex material parameters.

2. Cloaking theory

Currently, metamaterials are widely used in ultrathin carpet cloaks because of their extraordinary control over the phases and amplitudes of waves. Such metamaterials are composed of many unit cells, which permit local phase compensation to be accomplished through variations in the size parameters of the unit cells. In this study, a transmissive metamaterial-based cloak was developed based on a novel three-layer frame structure composed of metamaterials. Figure 1(a) shows a schematic diagram of the new invisibility cloak based on this metamaterial frame structure, where a y-polarization plane wave with normal incidence through the invisibility cloak can bypass the obstacle and emerge as a plane wave.

figure: Fig. 1.

Fig. 1. (a) 3D scheme of transmissive invisibility cloak. (b) Schematic diagram of transmissive metamaterial cloak. I, II, III represent three transparent metamaterials with their respective phase gradients.
Download Full Size | PPT Slide | PDF

...

5. Conclusions

A transmissive metamaterial cloak based on a frame structure composed of metamaterial layers was presented in this paper. The designed cloak is different from a TO-based cloak, which requires complex material parameters and spatial distribution. This cloak can guide EM waves into propagating around an object, thus creating an ideal hidden free space. The proposed cloak has a simple spatial structure, which simplifies its manufacturing for practical experiments. We also designed a transmitted invisible cloak with the metamaterials-based mirrors. Four metamaterials mirrors were used to control the reflective electromagnetic wave, and two metal mirrors on both sides of rhombus frame were also used to reflect the incoming wave from the metasurface-based mirrors. The application of the cloak can also be easily extended to other frequency domains, and the cloak can conceal large obstacles when carefully designed.


For the full paper:
https://www.osapublishing.org/oe/fulltext.cfm?uri=oe-28-24-35528&id=442493
 
Last edited:
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
30,492
21
32,877
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Futuristic Stealth Materials
Meta-materials for Invisible Cloak

Invisibility is no more a matter of science fiction. To make an object invisible, perfectly invisible device should exhibit the same scattering properties as that of vacuum. In other words, the device together with the object to be camouflaged should reflect no light and cast no shadow. Neither the illusionary see through effect in the computer mediated camouflage nor the reduced radar cross section in stealth technology can offer ultimate apparatus of invisibility.

metamaterial showing bending of light
Fig. 5: (a) Schematic representation of metamaterial showing bending of light and (b) effect of bending seen in the phenomenon of refraction of light12

Fortunately, the emerging artificially structured metamaterials have enabled exceptional flexibility in manipulating electromagnetic waves and producing new functionalities and have brought the ancient dream one step closer to reality thatis to make an object invisible11. A metamaterial is man made composite having properties that cannot be found in nature. These metamaterials have ability to bend light in deferent manner as compared with the conventional materials that enable them not to be recognized by normal eye (Fig. 5).

The following example, better known as quantum stealth, demonstrates the application of metamaterials to achieve the invisibility. The quantum stealth is achieved by using metamaterial, which renders the target completely invisible by bending light waves around the target. This metamaterial removes not only visual, infrared (night vision) and thermal signatures but also the target shadow. Hyperstealth Biotechnology in Canada has successfully demonstrated this concept13.Further efforts are being made to develop a range of new metamaterials to extend this concept and make target invisible in other regions of electromagnetic spectrum including microwaves.

metamaterial showing bending of light
Fig. 6: Quantum Stealth Mock-up13 [Image: HyperStealth Biotechnology Corp., Canada)Plasmonic Nanostructures for Camouflaging in Infrared

In the past decade, many new applications have emerged for plasmonic nanostructures, which include nanoscale imaging devices, light concentrators, invisible cloak, etc14. Plasmonic nanostructures have been reported to show very interesting interaction with optical radiations, particularly in the infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum15. Herein it has been shown that this class of materials can very effectively control the reflection/ emission of infrared radiation and present great scope for tuning the emissivity of the materials. This feature of plasmonic nanostructures has potential for their applications for infrared stealth.

Invisible Nanomaterials


https://nanografi.com/blog/nanotechnology-and-nanomaterials-for-camouflage-and-stealth-applications/



A hybrid invisibility cloak based on integration of transparent metasurfaces and zero-index materials


https://www.nature.com/articles/s41377-018-0052-7
 
Last edited:
A

AliRaza3663

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 20, 2021
2
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Invisibility cloaks are fictional garments that render the wearer invisible or transparent. They have been a popular concept in literature and popular culture for many years, appearing in works such as J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" and J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" series.
______________________________________________________________________
See: https://bitdifference.com/cloak-vs-cape/
 
Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 11, 2012
17,849
3
16,234
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
AliRaza3663 said:
Invisibility cloaks are fictional garments that render the wearer invisible or transparent. They have been a popular concept in literature and popular culture for many years, appearing in works such as J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" and J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" series.
______________________________________________________________________
See: https://bitdifference.com/cloak-vs-cape/
Click to expand...
Elven Cloaks or what here mentioned as invisibility cloaks in Tolkien , The lord of the ring are more a camouflage cloak than invisibility cloak
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

CAPRICORN-88
Chinese military scientists say they have created ‘invisibility cloak’ that can help hide equipment from spy satellite radar
Replies
2
Views
2K
Beast
B
khansaheeb
Base editing: Revolutionary therapy clears girl's incurable cancer
Replies
0
Views
484
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Nan Yang
How Chinese students came up with an ‘invisibility cloak’ that evades security cameras
Replies
0
Views
338
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
ghazi52
SC orders govt to stop donning ‘competent authority’ cloak
Replies
0
Views
881
ghazi52
ghazi52
Hamartia Antidote
Physics Thinktank Proposes Method for Detecting extraterrestrial spacecraft using gravitational waves
Replies
0
Views
435
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom