"Invincible Resolve" ​

On this very day of February, exactly 1 Year ago, the Modi regime challenged Pakistan, the Pakistan Armed Forces, especially the Pakistan Air Force rose up to the occasion and delivered the collective response of the Pakistani people by taking the fight to the aggressor. This documentary tells the story of heroes who were there, who made it all happen.Ladies & Gentlemen, to honor our heroes, we present you the "Invincible Resolve".Pakistan Zindabad.