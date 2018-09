Okay....



So here is the thing. The government recently introduced a 10% tax on long term capital gains (LTCG). This means that some retail investors (yes retail is a big chunk here) are selling their shares which are over profit of 1,00,000 in order to get a exemption or benefit from tax.



So if you sell your stocks above profit of INR 1,00,000 which was after mar 31 then you has to pay tax of INR 10,000 at 10%. Now you see, investors are crafty folk and there is a reason that they are so stinking rich and still manage to evade government authorities. So what do they do? They want to be able to use the loophole by selling on March 31 to get tax benefit.



Now compound this at a pan-national level and you find yourself seeing the business end of selling pressure on the Indian markets. This results in big falls which, are more often than not, very temporary.



Not something new these days isn't it? With all the different financial tussles going on in the world, even some very promising global markets are falling.



There you go. Hope that helps.

Click to expand...