Investment Ideas in Pakistan with $65,000 (Rs. 1 Crore)?

Investment in property is good and during times like these, it even becomes more lucrative as the market is down and if you have the cash then you can get a great deal. But always invest in big names to be on the safe side and avoid frauds e.g. Bahria and DHA or even CDA approved lands.The banking sector is good but I always avoid it because of the interest rate. However, certain Islamic banks are providing good ROI and in Halal way (Their Fatwa so the onus lies upon them). One issue with that is the Rupee Depreciation. I think it wouldn't depreciate more because it already has depreciated at least 40% in the last 2-4 years.There are many business ideas you can execute but you or someone will have to be there to look after them such as Exotic birds farming, goat farming, and the list goes on and on.Pahari log bewafa hote?