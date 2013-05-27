Investment Ideas in Pakistan with $65,000 (Rs. 1 Crore)?

I want to start this thread. Not only for myself for others who maybe in the same boat as I am. Want to brainstorm about long term investments in Pakistan with a start seed money of $65,000 (Rs. 1 Crore). Several ideas in mind:
1) Buy property in Islamabad. But I have no relatives there. And @Imran Khan gave me a lot of words of caution about property frauds in Pakistan. I still think that's long term safe bet.
2) Buy/Invest into some hotel business in northern Pakistan hilly areas. Again, don't know anyone there.
3) Start some kind of Savings account in Karachi and let it grow. I hear that interest rates are good in Pakistan. I hear one cousin is living off Rs. 2 Crore invested in a bank.
While life here has been good, America is not a country for the old if you are not rich. Plus the Motherland is often calling me back. No firm plans yet.
I know this is all over the place. But got to start somewhere.
Ideas?
Thanks in advance!
