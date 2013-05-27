What's new

Investment Ideas in Pakistan with $65,000 (Rs. 1 Crore)?

Meengla

Meengla

I want to start this thread. Not only for myself for others who maybe in the same boat as I am. Want to brainstorm about long term investments in Pakistan with a start seed money of $65,000 (Rs. 1 Crore). Several ideas in mind:
1) Buy property in Islamabad. But I have no relatives there. And @Imran Khan gave me a lot of words of caution about property frauds in Pakistan. I still think that's long term safe bet.
2) Buy/Invest into some hotel business in northern Pakistan hilly areas. Again, don't know anyone there.
3) Start some kind of Savings account in Karachi and let it grow. I hear that interest rates are good in Pakistan. I hear one cousin is living off Rs. 2 Crore invested in a bank.

While life here has been good, America is not a country for the old if you are not rich. Plus the Motherland is often calling me back. No firm plans yet.

I know this is all over the place. But got to start somewhere.
Ideas?
Thanks in advance!
 
S

Starlord

I doubt you can find a house in Capital in 1 crore ..
I had ask few people from Lahore and Islamabad about plots in Muree , you can find some good plots there but be careful of frauds , I would suggest look for Balakot or Abbatobad they are beautiful and lots of opportunities to start small or medium size business there .
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

ZINDGI MAIN KABHI KISI PAHARI PER BHAROOSA MAT KARNA SIR
 
HttpError

HttpError

Investment in property is good and during times like these, it even becomes more lucrative as the market is down and if you have the cash then you can get a great deal. But always invest in big names to be on the safe side and avoid frauds e.g. Bahria and DHA or even CDA approved lands.

The banking sector is good but I always avoid it because of the interest rate. However, certain Islamic banks are providing good ROI and in Halal way (Their Fatwa so the onus lies upon them). One issue with that is the Rupee Depreciation. I think it wouldn't depreciate more because it already has depreciated at least 40% in the last 2-4 years.

There are many business ideas you can execute but you or someone will have to be there to look after them such as Exotic birds farming, goat farming, and the list goes on and on.

Pahari log bewafa hote? :azn::azn:
 
Lone Nazi

Lone Nazi

Why don't you purchase a few plots in Bahria Orchard Lahore...in blocks with possession....they're bound to profit overtime....and you can get easily 2 (10 Marla plots) there in your budget.. Clean investment...no fraud kinda thing there.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

i still have good things to shear with you and 1 crore is good investment for real estate .

i have earned thousands of dollars from realeste in islamabad and bahwalpur but my core problem relaims same

do not gamble your money for big benifits
buy a peice of land with possession stand on it before buy it
get less profit but solid no need to gamble in files
always before you buy cross check its legal or have any issue with itfrom gov agencies such as RDA-CDA



if you have 2-3 billions we can buy a plot in new blue area from CDA :lol:

your options are here
cda sectors I-16 G-13 D-12 G-15 solid investment no risks
bahria gulburg b-17 lake view - you can buy good plots there
you can got small 4-6 marla commercial also with this money but not in sectors
you can get an apartment in many good areas but that need efforts to rent and earn from it .



i have these in my minds with 1 crore . never ever jump blind behind an agent . marwa degy apko 80% fraud hain

wo inka pesa bhi kha jaay gay or inko bhi kha jaay gay bhut hi teerdhy insaan hoty hain pahari . only local can deal them . hamara aik yaar hai abbasi hum to usko sath lety hain pahari kamoon main :lol:

muree is good example for learning paharis :p:
 
King Julien

King Julien

Option 1: buy commercial office space in tier 2 city, lease it to bank.
Option 2: buy Agricultural land with/without plantation and give it on contract farming.
Option 3: buy Tesla stock :partay:
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

bahria was once gold mine sir still it has so much juice but keep in mind new gov laws of real estate changed situation so much . still possession plot is best option in bahria .

those whom buy files should write a will if i die please buried my file with me too :lol:

option one until 1st floor is ok . but my dear sir now a days 365sqf shop costing 60 lakh in sectors like 1-16 f-16 -b-17 etc

agriculture land ? he is living in USA people will eat his land or dakar bhi mhi leen gay . he need safe and secure investment for long time . agriculture land is for locals only .
 
Hiraa

Hiraa

I would suggest you not to trust anyone here with you money, in any sector. The only way you can invest if you are physically present here and deal with everything yourself.

Can't you buy some stocks in USA?Would be a better idea dealing there than 1000 miles away.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

1 crore is nothing for real estete market of today in islamabad he better buy some plot in I-16 or G-15 G-13 throw CDA and go back usa no need to buy even from societies . direct CDA office transfer and no one can touch your investment next 20 years even .
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

dont scare him please he can get a secure deal from CDA transfer in CDA sectors its secure safe and reliable i dont see any problem in it . no need trust anyone make a check and deal in CDA office with his well wishers and transfer on time . case closed
 
