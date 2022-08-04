What's new

Investment and index funds

Do you have any money on investment or index funds?

  • Yes

    Votes: 2 100.0%

  • No

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Broccoli

Broccoli

FULL MEMBER
Jan 14, 2011
1,112
2
932
Country
Finland
Location
Finland
Just asking if other people here invest or do you prefer outright buying stocks without middle-men? I have modest 11.000€ put in both investment and index funds. I could buy stocks myself but i'm not "man in suit" so i'd rather use funds managed by people who know more.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
28,914
-47
65,732
Country
China
Location
China
Those fund are mostly useless. They just want to charge you a guarantee return high fee.

Better do your own investment.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
17,708
23
20,026
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Stock for long term I recommend is Indonesia banks, their profit margin still large and the country is quite safe fundamentally with expected growth 5-6 percent per year.

PE ratio is still much better than even Indians stocks

Erick Thohir Proud! State-owned Banks Print Big Profits When Difficult​

MARKET - Romys Binekasri, CNBC Indonesia
01 August 2022 17:28

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia - Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir appreciates the financial performance of state-owned banks or the state bank association (Himbara) during the first semester of 2022. This performance can be achieved in the midst of global economic challenges that have the potential to weaken.

This can be seen from the net profit achievement of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk or BRI which touched Rp 24.88 trillion during the first semester of 2022 or grew 98.38% year on year (yoy).

Then there is Bank Mandiri with a jump in net profit of up to 61.7% yoy or Rp. 20.2 trillion in the first semester of 2022 and BTN which in the first five months managed to record a profit of Rp. 1.06 trillion, up 49.19% yoy from Rp. 716.44 billion.

"Today, we can see that BNI's profit has increased by 75% from Rp 5 trillion to Rp 8.8 trillion in the first semester of 2022. Even if we look at the organic performance growth based on digital services carried out by BNI, it has resulted in Pre-Provisioning Operating Profit (PPOP) or operational income before a strong and highest reserve in the history of BNI's performance. Of course this is an extraordinary achievement from the pride of the country's banks," Erick said in Jakarta, Saturday (29/7/2022).




Read:​

Proud! BRI Becomes Best Company to Work for in Asia 2022

Erick assessed that the soaring net profit of state-owned banks was proof of the transformation carried out by the directors and commissioners that contributed greatly to improving performance.

Erick said that the transformation, both from business processes to digitalization, made the way SOE banking work more efficiently. This can be seen from the decrease in operating costs, maintained fund expenses, and credit quality that continues to improve.

"Thank God, thanks to transformation and digitalization, state-owned banks can work more effectively and efficiently with the results that we can see together today," continued the man born in Jakarta.

Erick said Himbara's achievement also departed from the commitment to refocusing the business by having a different segmentation. Erick put BRI as a people's bank that focuses on financing for MSMEs and rural communities.

Read:​

July Inflation 4.94%, JCI Session I Remains in the Green Zone


www.cnbcindonesia.com

Erick Thohir Bangga! Bank BUMN Cetak Laba Besar Saat Sulit

Kinerja tersebut bisa dicapai di tengah tantangan perekonomian global yang berpotensi melemah.
www.cnbcindonesia.com www.cnbcindonesia.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

H
UAE offers quid pro quo bailout deal
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
D
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund committed $2 billion to Mr. Kushner’s Affinity Partners, agreeing to allow investment in Israeli firms for the fi
Replies
1
Views
387
Wood
Wood
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
Sovereign Wealth Funds in KSA and the GCC (total wealth approaching $4.0 TRILLION)
Replies
4
Views
565
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
beijingwalker
Global Soft Power Index 2022
Replies
0
Views
527
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Viet
Foreign cash fleeing China adds insult to injury
Replies
8
Views
524
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom