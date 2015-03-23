Investiture ceremony held at GHQ Rawalpindi today. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was the Chief Guest on the occasion. COAS conferred military awards to Army personnel for acts of gallantry during various operations. Families of Shuhada / Ghazis, senior serving Military Officers / Soldiers also attended the ceremony. 40 officers were awarded SITARA-I-IMTIAZ (MILITARY), 24 officers / soldiers were awarded TAMGHA-E-BISALAT and a soldier was awarded UNITED NATIONS (UN) Medal. Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.