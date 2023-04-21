What's new

INVESTING IN AMERICA: Under President Biden, companies have announced over $435 billion in investments in the United States

Private Sector Investment Announcements​

Under President Biden, companies have announced over $435 billion in investments in the United States​

1682039580359.png


Since the President took office in 2021, companies have committed over $435 billion in private sector investments – representing over 240 projects – across the country. These investments are creating good-paying jobs, including union jobs and jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, in industries that will boost U.S. competitiveness, rebuild infrastructure, strengthen supply chains, and help build a clean energy economy. This includes over $200 billion for clean energy, electrical vehicle, and battery projects, over $200 billion for semiconductor-related projects, and over $15 billion in critical biomanufacturing projects. Through this Investing in America agenda, companies have announced the single largest private sector investment in at least 16 states’ histories since President Biden took office.

www.whitehouse.gov

Investing In America | The White House

Private Sector Investment Announcements Since the President took office in 2021, companies have committed over $435 billion in private sector investments – representing over 240 projects – across the country. These investments are creating good-paying jobs, including union jobs and jobs that...
www.whitehouse.gov www.whitehouse.gov

