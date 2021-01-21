What's new

Investing half a million pounds in pakistan

Baz2020

Aug 11, 2020
I am thinking of investing half a million pounds of my hard earned money in Pakistan. Any suggestions on what industries are best?
 
Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

Nov 18, 2020
Baz2020 said:
I am thinking of investing half a million pounds of my hard earned money in Pakistan. Any suggestions on what industries are best?
psssst , fam, Do Buy in Dubai ;) :D

seriously though, this is great that you are investing in the "mother land". May Pakistan prosper inshallah
 
AdeelMian

AdeelMian

Mar 6, 2019
It would be much easier to guide you if you can tell us about ur professional back ground. all the suggestions are good but subjective.
means,
1 construction very good but subjective to the fact if u have a skilled.person who can help u locally by handeling the fraudulent property scamers which is very common.
2. live stock very good option but again subjective to the fact if u have experiance handeling mrkt manipulation which is also common in this sector

like wise there are many other options, but again ur own interest and experiance does matters.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

Jan 6, 2016
Baz2020 said:
I am thinking of investing half a million pounds of my hard earned money in Pakistan. Any suggestions on what industries are best?
Do you live in Pakistan? How safe do you want to play? Long term investment or short term investment? Do want things to be done under your supervision? In which city do you want to invest in?
 
Unite & Defend

Unite & Defend

Jan 26, 2017
Baz2020 said:
I am thinking of investing half a million pounds of my hard earned money in Pakistan. Any suggestions on what industries are best?
If you want the headache start-up a 3PL - with CPEC, and a upshoot in SMBs in the near future it's a no brainer. In this sector, you can start small with 500K GBP and scale-up. If managed correctly, within 3/5 years you can exponentially increase your initial investment in capital held.

For this idea, I would say start by speaking to those creating the industrial zones currently.

Good luck, and as always do the appropriate homework first and no handshakes, only contracts.
 
K

KurtisBrian

Aug 24, 2020
Baz2020 said:
I am thinking of investing half a million pounds of my hard earned money in Pakistan. Any suggestions on what industries are best?
Probably the most lucrative investment would be in opium in Afghanistan.
All good, those stupid banksters and their a*s eating cabalist allies are finding out that MONEY and CREDIT do NOT chain demons. Proof those who live on credit and hoard money of others are NOT of God.
 
P

Patriot forever

Jun 2, 2020
Baz2020 said:
I am thinking of investing half a million pounds of my hard earned money in Pakistan. Any suggestions on what industries are best?
IMO the best way to earn a stable income is invest in properties that have good rental income. Value of properties rarely depreciate if you carefully select properties will only appreciate over time, preferably properties that are already rented out and yielding sufficient returns in terms of rent.

You can gamble big in other sectors but will always run the risk of loosing big as well if you are not intricately familiar in that domain.
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

Mar 31, 2007
Baz2020 said:
I am thinking of investing half a million pounds of my hard earned money in Pakistan. Any suggestions on what industries are best?
Whatever you do but do not trust on Imran Khan and his aides... most definitely not on chicken hatching business... and if you want to keep Islamic values in consideration than chars crop is also no option for you.

Regarding property business, do not invest in property, if you are not going to live in Pakistan or are willing to hire armed guards to maintain possession of your property or unless you are part of a larger mafia system in Pakistan, who are close to bani gala.

What i can tell you, only booming business in Pakistan since past 2.5 years is smuggling of goods from foreign countries, mainly from Indian, Iran and China.
 
Rizwan Alam

Rizwan Alam

Jun 30, 2012
RO plants Industrial, Home RO or cheap solar systems (net metering). I would suggest to start a small solar panels manufacturing unit.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

Jan 6, 2016
Patriot forever said:
IMO the best way to earn a stable income is invest in properties that have good rental income. Value of properties rarely depreciate if you carefully select properties will only appreciate over time, preferably properties that are already rented out and yielding sufficient returns in terms of rent.

You can gamble big in other sectors but will always run the risk of loosing big as well if you are not intricately familiar in that domain.
Renting out properties is the safest business here as long as the land is in a safe area but this isn't the most profitable business.
 
