Investing half a million pounds in pakistan

Property + construction. Too businesses which are growing exponentially and giving huge returns on investment.I am thinking of investing half a million pounds of my hard earned money in Pakistan. Any suggestions on what industries are best?
Thank you sirProperty + construction. Too businesses which are growing exponentially and giving huge returns on investment.
psssst , fam, Do Buy in Dubai
please invest through govt channels so that nobody can do fraud or scam or unapproved or illegal like thing with your investment . Invest through legal channels .Thank you sir
Chicken farm, food always in demand in Pakistan and labour is cheap.
IT/Gaming is big in Pakistan right now.
Do you live in Pakistan? How safe do you want to play? Long term investment or short term investment? Do want things to be done under your supervision? In which city do you want to invest in?
If you want the headache start-up a 3PL - with CPEC, and a upshoot in SMBs in the near future it's a no brainer. In this sector, you can start small with 500K GBP and scale-up. If managed correctly, within 3/5 years you can exponentially increase your initial investment in capital held.
Probably the most lucrative investment would be in opium in Afghanistan.
IMO the best way to earn a stable income is invest in properties that have good rental income. Value of properties rarely depreciate if you carefully select properties will only appreciate over time, preferably properties that are already rented out and yielding sufficient returns in terms of rent.
Whatever you do but do not trust on Imran Khan and his aides... most definitely not on chicken hatching business... and if you want to keep Islamic values in consideration than chars crop is also no option for you.
Renting out properties is the safest business here as long as the land is in a safe area but this isn't the most profitable business.IMO the best way to earn a stable income is invest in properties that have good rental income. Value of properties rarely depreciate if you carefully select properties will only appreciate over time, preferably properties that are already rented out and yielding sufficient returns in terms of rent.
You can gamble big in other sectors but will always run the risk of loosing big as well if you are not intricately familiar in that domain.