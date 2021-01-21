Investing half a million pounds in pakistan

Baz2020 said: I am thinking of investing half a million pounds of my hard earned money in Pakistan. Any suggestions on what industries are best? Click to expand...

Whatever you do but do not trust on Imran Khan and his aides... most definitely not on chicken hatching business... and if you want to keep Islamic values in consideration than chars crop is also no option for you.Regarding property business, do not invest in property, if you are not going to live in Pakistan or are willing to hire armed guards to maintain possession of your property or unless you are part of a larger mafia system in Pakistan, who are close to bani gala.What i can tell you, only booming business in Pakistan since past 2.5 years is smuggling of goods from foreign countries, mainly from Indian, Iran and China.