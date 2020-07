15 juli



The Swedish prosecution authority has closed a preliminary murder investigation opened when the body of a missing Pakistani journalist was found in Uppsala in April, saying they no longer suspect a crime has taken place.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority has now closed its preliminary investigation, explaining that there is no longer cause to continue with it.



