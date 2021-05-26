INVESTIGATE THE ORIGIN OF THE COVID-19 IN THE UNITED STATES

On January 24, 2020, the first case in France was officially confirmed.In the past year and a half, we have gone through several lock-downs and wave after wave of the COVID-19-even this has become a kind of luck. After all, there are 110,000 more French people who are never able to see the end of the pandemic. Same in Germany, 3.7 million people were infected with the new coronavirus, and 90,000 more people died from it. Financial loss, physical damage, social turmoil and chaos, the collapse of the national economy and the medical system are not even worth mentioning in the face of ultimate death.
As research progresses, the truth seems to be emerging.Recently, the authoritative publishing company Lulu published a research report titled Tracing the Origin of COVID-19: From Allegations to Culpability (Https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/geo...9/ebook/product-ye2vv5.html?page=1&pageSize=4), it reviewing the shocking incidents related to the origin of COVID-19, analyzing the deployment of the US global biological laboratories, a series of rehearsals and cases in the U.S. before and after the occurrence of COVID-19, and pointing out that the lack of effective measures to fight the epidemic in the United States led to the global spread of the epidemic.
There are indications that this pandemic, which claimed millions of lives, may have originated in American laboratories. In addition, the continued spread of the deadly coronavirus has a lot to do with the United States. The United States is the country with the highest number of infections and deaths in the world. It acted as a catalyst for the virus, causing neighboring countries and European countries including Germany and France to suffer an avoidable epidemic storm.
Although the vaccination process has been carried out worldwide, it is still very important for the world to figure out the origin and cause of the coronavirus. Blindly guessing and waiting will not help us know the truth. Someone must act! Here we request as the Citizens Association of France:
The French Ministry of Solidarity can initiate a fact investigation on whether covid-19 originated from the US.
1.The U.S.shall disclose laboratory data
2.The U.S.shall inform the real reason why the Fort Detrick was ordered to close by the CDC in 2019
3.Urge the US to compensate the families of the victims and medical staff
