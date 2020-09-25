Shahzaz ud din
Invest in, indigenise technology’
He urged students to understand the importance of time and to pursue their goals with focus
Our CorrespondentOctober 24, 2020
Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan. PHOTO: FILE
ISLAMABAD:
There is a strong need to invest in technology and to indigenise it so that the country can shun its dependency syndrome and become self-reliant in critical technologies.
This was stated by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Khan during his maiden visit to the National University of Science and Technology.
While addressing students, Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Mujahid said that the indigenous manufacture of the JF-17 fighter aircraft epitomises the investment in technology and efforts to build up local capacity to that level. He urged students to understand the importance of time and to pursue their goals with focus, which is the hallmark of a successful life.
The air chief maintained that Pakistan is currently facing challenge of the fifth generation and hybrid warfare where misinformation is rampant. He also told students to play a constructive role in nation-building. Earlier upon his arrival, ACM Mujahid was received by NUST Rector Lt Gen (retired) Naweed Zaman.
They discussed ways to enhance collaboration between the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and NUST vis-à-vis academic programmes apart from defence-related research and development.
The PAF chief also planted a sapling at the campus and visited the N-ovative Health Technologies (NHT) - the country’s first facility for the indigenous production of cardiac stents and medical implants.
