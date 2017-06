It depends on the US and whether they give a green light. It would be suicidal for KSA let alone any other country in the world to invade a country that hosts one of the largest and most important US military bases outside of the US mainland.



Anyway I don't believe in any invasion. I don't think that USA or any regional power would want KSA to have even more control of key resources such as oil and gas. Similarly a united Arabian Peninsula not being in the interests of anyone as such an entity would have a monopoly (almost) on the world's oil and gas resources, besides being one of the biggest economies and most populous countries as well as controlling key sea trade routes etc.



However I am all for KSA conquering and annexing Qatar. A country that should never have existed but been a part of KSA. Similar to Bahrain. I believe that those two countries will be swallowed up by KSA eventually as they will have a hard time surviving on their own due to size, population etc. Bahrain is already a Saudi Arabian protectorate de facto. Qatar used to be that pre-1995 as well.

Click to expand...