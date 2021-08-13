Introducing the Newest From Canik: The Mete Series

Fans of the Canik TP9 series won’t shut up about them, and for good reason. Canik’s pistols have been a big surprise over the last few years, impressing even some of the most seasoned shooters. Springboarding off of that success and listening to customer feedback, Canik has released an evolution of the TP9. This is the new METE Series.
The Mete Series: The Evolution of Superiority“The Evolution of Superiority” has arrived! The Canik brand of firearms is proud to unveil the latest innovation in pistols with the Mete (pronounced Met-A) series of handguns. The Mete name pays homage to a legendary Turkish hero. This line of pistols undoubtedly lives up to its namesake. Building off of the TP series success, the evolution of this line is based on consumer and engineering feedback that were not only desired enhancements but also functional improvements. The Mete series is the culmination of years of tireless testing and engineering resulting in a truly impressive end result!
The first two pistols in the METE Series are the METE SFT and METE SFX. They both come with an 18-round and 20-round magazine, an integrally flared magwell, two optics plates, an extra backstrap, an IWB/OWB reversible holster, Canik punch and toolkit, and a cleaning kit. The magazine release is swappable for lefty shooters. They feature a standard 1913 Picatinny rail for mounting accessories. The slides are optics-ready for the Trijicon RMRcc and have deep serrations at the front and rear. The slide stop is ambidextrous and low profile. The magazine well is mildly flared for some assistance with speedy reloads. Both guns are currently only available in 9mm Luger.
METE SFT
SPECS
- Caliber: 9mm Luger
- Capacity: 18/20
- Barrel length: 5.47″
- Overall length: 7.56″
- Height: 5.72″
- Width: 1.41″
- Weight: 27.9 ounces
- MSRP: $519.99
METE SFX
SPECS
- Caliber: 9mm Luger
- Capacity: 18/20
- Barrel length: 5.2″
- Overall length: 8.29″
- Height: 5.75″
- Width: 1.41″
- Weight: 30.1 ounces
- MSRP: $574.99
Note: it appears that the barrel length of the two models has been mixed up on Canik’s website, the METE SFT probably has a 5.2″ barrel.
For all other details on these pistols, head over to the Canik website. You can also find Canik on all of your favorite social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Remember your safety rules and go have some range day fun!
