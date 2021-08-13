Introducing the Newest From Canik: The Mete Series

“The Evolution of Superiority” has arrived! The Canik brand of firearms is proud to unveil the latest innovation in pistols with the Mete (pronounced Met-A) series of handguns. The Mete name pays homage to a legendary Turkish hero. This line of pistols undoubtedly lives up to its namesake. Building off of the TP series success, the evolution of this line is based on consumer and engineering feedback that were not only desired enhancements but also functional improvements. The Mete series is the culmination of years of tireless testing and engineering resulting in a truly impressive end result!