Introducing the AI Research SuperCluster — Meta's cutting-edge supercomputer for AI research

Feb 13, 2012
The next generation of advanced AI will need computing power capable of quintillions of operations per second. That’s why @MetaAI researchers have spent the last two years building Research SuperCluster (RSC), one of the fastest AI supercomputers in the world.

In the second stage, it will become the most powerful artificial intelligence computer in the world
The second stage of RSC will have 16,000 GPUs, which will enable it to train artificial intelligence systems

The third stage has 22,000 connected processors

