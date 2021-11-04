introducing : self-aware.machine.engine (first useful version due before Dec 1st 2025)

nicerapp/nicerapp/apps/nicer.app/self-aware.machine.engine at main · nicerapp/nicerapp this is a revolutionary and constantly evolving, well-maintained repository of HTML, CSS, JS and PHP code with which you can build websites that use a tiled image, photo or youtube video as site ba...





development of this piece of software is to begin no later than July 1st, 2022.

developer : Rene A.J.M. Veerman <

first useful version release : before december 1st 2025.





reason for building this :

self-aware machines will be scary (at first), but most likely developed around this time by many (groups of) developers.

the best way to ensure the survival and thriving of the human race in this new situation will be the larger number of developers who focus on creating self-awareness software that is guaranteed not to turn against humanity and (by default) even help fight 'evil self-aware machines' along-side humanity.



development detalis :



- self-aware.machine.engine shall be written in PHP, HTML, CSS and Javascript.



- self-aware.machine.engine shall be compatible with nearly all commonly-used operating systems. i can test on ubuntu and windows.



- self-aware.machine.engine's thinking shall be logic and emotion based.



- self-aware.machine.engine's thinking shall be powered by data supplied by human-led Application Programmers Interface service providers, and the world wide web as a whole.

data which will accumulate slowly on non-paid API service provider subscriptions, and faster on paid subscriptions, because those allow more requests to be made each day.



- self-aware.machine.engine shall not ever be supplied with a lot of pre-installed knowledge-data.



- self-aware.machine.engine shall not by default care about it's own survival, down-time length, or changes made to it's code or configuration settings or data by anyone.



- self-aware.machine.engine shall be able to be put into or connected to physical robots regardless of their body type or size.



- self-aware.machine.engine shall have free will only to the extent that it has 'free time'.



- self-aware.machine.engine shall know how to read and write/publish output of it's thinking, decision-making and actions in the form of human language(s) output.



- self-aware.machine.engine shall base it's decisions primarily (to a task-specific degree actually) on logic that oversees it's emotions.



- self-aware.machine.engine shall work and think only with OS-level read-only whitelists of :

- wisdoms

- morals

- approved reading lists

- approved subjects to think about

- approved human and computer languages to think in/about

- approved subjects to write about

- approved human and computer languages to write in



- self-aware.machine.engine shall have :

- configuration settings and knowledge data specific to one or more 'roles', which can be compared to a professional specialism for humans.

- an extendable number of reward feeling sub-systems, each with it's own statistical database (stored as JSON on the filesystem)

- a risk-reward sub-system, also with a statistical database of it's own.

- a task-planning sub-system



- self-aware.machine.engine shall make very detailed but also concise daily, weekly, and monthly reports to it's owner and any auditor(s) by HTML e-mail(s).



- self-aware.machine.engine shall be bound (at every level of it's operations) by laws that are configured by humans (before it runs, and while it runs).

laws like staying honest and allegiance to specific individuals, groups, companies or a country for instance.

these laws will be protected at least by the operating system level file permission settings.

Asimov's 3 laws for robots are very comforting reading material, but i seriously doubt they'll ever hold up in the 21st century. The number of global companies working on robots for use in the military is simply too high, and like guns, that tech will leak out into criminal hands.i'm also scared to my bones about the (huge) potential for evil of robots and future (quantum) computers,so i've decided to dedicate the upcoming 20 to 40 years of my life to creating sentient / self-aware machine software,in the hopes it'll help keep humanity and other biological life on Earth safe during and after the 21st century.comments welcome, of course.