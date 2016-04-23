Introducing OLA AirPro | The world's first fully autonomous electric flying car ;)

Indians talking and no actual flight of the car just graphics after 6 years of testing. They didn't even show a real model of the car. Loool typical Indian tamasha
It's an April 'fools' joke.00:15 Unfortunately it didn't fly.
Thread name: First fully autonomous flying car..
🤌
That's a joke???I just saw pics of their massive new factories for electric vehicles. Their work is excellent!
But this is an April Fool joke though..
This was a April fool's joke released by Ola on April 1st.. similar to Volkswagen declaring a name change...That's a joke???
