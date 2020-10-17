Introducing NUR MARKAZ, a different kind of think tank

What's new

www.nurmarkaz.org

This is a new initiative by a dear friend who understands the limitations of our intel/deterrence capabilities very intimately. He is one of the only people in the entire country who has both the requisite "sensitive" experience and also the intellectual chops (Harvard etc) to introduce a more sophisticated approach to hybrid warfare.

With NUR MARKAZ, he has the ear of people who matter --- this effort is an attempt to inject fresh thinking into our (so far pretty mediocre) response to the complex war that is upon us.

If you know anybody who would be a good fit to work here, the salaries are good (especially for fresh graduates) and the opportunity is very unique. All positions are based in Lahore. No guarantees on placement because they have their own selection criteria based on merit, etc.

The website is still in the works (esp in terms of security features), but thought I'd share here to spread the word.

@Areesh @ps3linux @Psychic @Zulfiqar @Counter-Errorist @blain2 @SQ8 @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
@Enigma SIG

Please feel free to tag others.
 
I think advertising any other defence forum/ website in defence.pk is banned....!!
 
Kudos to you for your efforts and genuinely hope this succeeds.
 
