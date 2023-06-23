Intoxication Hub - Alcohol/Cigarette/Weed/Hash/Naswar/Gutkha

This is a space for fellow intoxicant consuming Brothers of The South Asian Subcontinent...



Right from charas to weed to cigarette to even Naswar and Gutkha and pan masala..



We are one...



I take a cocktail of



1-2 cigarettes

1 can of mild beer

1 small joint of weed





Please tell what all you have...

What all you like to do after intoxication.





My favorite activities are Sex and Reading about various Religions like Islam and Buddhism