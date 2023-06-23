What's new

Intoxication Hub - Alcohol/Cigarette/Weed/Hash/Naswar/Gutkha

This is a space for fellow intoxicant consuming Brothers of The South Asian Subcontinent...

Right from charas to weed to cigarette to even Naswar and Gutkha and pan masala..

We are one...

I take a cocktail of

1-2 cigarettes
1 can of mild beer
1 small joint of weed


Please tell what all you have...
What all you like to do after intoxication.


My favorite activities are Sex and Reading about various Religions like Islam and Buddhism
 
Even ibn e batuttah (?) Notices that Turkic muslims had begun eating beetel nut (paan) and they got this habit from bhaiyas..
 
Mate, we Pakistanis are Muslims, we do not do that kind of crap like drugs.
 
You really think that 😭

In most street corners in Lahore, you'll find a guy selling all that stuff. It's extremely common. Even shrooms are getting common now 💀

What world you living in?
 
What kind of pan masalas are famous in Pakistan ?

In India most common is Vimal.Rajnigandha and RMD.

Basically in India due to tobacco laws.. Gutkha selling became difficult..

So Pan masala and Tobacco is sold in different packets.


Is it same in Pakistan ?
 
I like good high quality whisky/whiskey (single malts) the best.

beer, stouts/ales or lagers.. don't really consider them alcohol.

vodka and some mixer for most casual hangouts.. gets the job done.

smoke (greens/black) .. sometimes, sure.. increasingly rarely but.. maybe on the odd occasion I'll pull a few bong rips or a joint but not my scene really.

kabhi kabhi sab kuch chalda, too much ni karne ka, bass
 
Bhaijaan ask anyone in Pune Swargate Bus Stand..(one helluva famous spot). .

Siraj bhai ka maal sabse accha hai... 150 ka ek ganje ka pudiya..

Never a fan of Hard drinks...
Always gives me headaches .

I can gulp down 5-6 cans of beer and piss 3 times and be much more.happier and merrier than after having a scotch...
 
only thing we used to do in Punjab (don't know about other Pakistanis) was smoking hookah, my grandpa would smoke hookah with his friends all day long and he'd smack the shit outta you if you ever touched his hookah

nowadays though, no one smokes hookah anymore (outside of older people), mostly just cigarettes
 
Technically speaking Hookah is a waste of Smoke...na chadhti hai na kuch. ..
 

