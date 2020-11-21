Int’l transit activity starts at Gwadar with arrival of fish cargo

International transit activity started at Gwadar with the arrival of the first fish carrier containing 200 tonnes of fish from international waters.

In a statement, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said that the fish will be shipped to China in reefer containers, opening up a new era of prosperity and growth for the people of Balochistan and the economy of Pakistan.

Pakistan Customs is all geared to realise the vision of the prime minister for transforming Gwadar into an international transit trade hub and facilitate trade through Gwadar Port. The FBR has already notified International Transshipment Rules vide SRO 218(I)/2020 dated 10th March 2020.

A dedicated Directorate of Transit Trade has also been established at Gwadar to work closely with the stakeholders and transform Gwadar into a transit trade hub. As a result of this proactive approach and support of all stakeholders, in the coming days, more vessels containing international cargo including LPG, steel pipes and DAP fertilizer for transit to Afghanistan are scheduled to arrive at Gwadar Port.

“This reflects the confidence of the international business community and shipping lines in the economic potential of the port and excellent trade facilitation measures put in place by Pakistan Customs, the statement read. “Gwadar is the future of Pakistan and will help the country earn much-needed foreign exchange in the future.”