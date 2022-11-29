Int’l navy meeting in Cox’s Bazar in Dec 6-9​

Homo Sapiens
Feb 3, 2015
The Bangladesh Navy is hosting the first-ever International Fleet Review at Inani of Cox’s Bazar between December 6 and 9, officials said on Monday.
Naval commanders, ships from some 30 countries including the United States, China, India and the neighbouring Myanmar would participate in the international gathering, they added.
According to a letter from the Armed Forces Division, the US Pacific fleet commander Admiral Samuel J Paparo Jr, Indian chief of naval staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and Indian Coast Guard director general Virender Singh Pathania, among others, were scheduled to visit Cox’s Bazar with their aircraft.
The AFD, meanwhile, requested the Civil Aviation Authority Bangladesh to set up some additional facilities at Cox’s Bazar airport including immigration and customs services, providing air parking and security for friendly countries including the United States and India.
The Chinese national defense ministry on Saturday in a statement stated that their guided missile destroyer Changsha (Hull 173) set sail for Bangladesh on Friday afternoon.
Naval intelligence director Commodore Moniruzzaman told New Age that their preparation was in full swing as representatives from the US, China and India, among others, were scheduled to participate in the meeting of international navies.
According to sources, ships from China, US, India, Thailand, China, Myanmar and Malaysia are due to attend the gathering.
Naval representatives from the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Australia, China, Turkey, Egypt, Nigeria, Sudan, India, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Iran, Oman, Palestine and Saudia Arabia would be present in the gathering.
The key purpose of hosting the IFR would be to deepen relations among the naval forces on the Indo-Pacific Ocean, said an official.
Military analyst retired Major General Shahidul Hoque told New Age that the first-ever fleet review in Bangladesh would be a manifestation of the country’s global engagement.
‘It is a good gesture,’ he said.
Shahidul, a former Bangladeshi ambassador to Libya, however, does not see any geo-political or strategic influence in the international engagement.
The Navy headquarters believes that the IFR 2022 would also serve as an ideal platform for world’s navies to showcase their prowess, naval diplomacy, goodwill and cooperation in an international arena alongside interacting with world navies in Bangladesh waters, promote tourism and infrastructure development in the coastal areas of Bangladesh.
Earlier, the Bangladesh Navy held Indian Ocean naval symposium multilateral maritime search and rescue exercise in Cox’s Bazar in November 2017.