Interview with the creator of Rozee.pk

313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
I came across this interview Azad Chaiwalla did with Monis Rehman, the creator of rozee.pk.


It's a great interview, lots of wisdom and advice for people with an interest in business.

Spoiler - he's created a new e-commerce platform called dukan.pk, it's like shopify rather than amazon. Lets you create your own store.
 
