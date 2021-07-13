Interview with the creator of Rozee.pk

I came across this interview Azad Chaiwalla did with Monis Rehman, the creator of rozee.pk.
It's a great interview, lots of wisdom and advice for people with an interest in business.
Spoiler - he's created a new e-commerce platform called dukan.pk, it's like shopify rather than amazon. Lets you create your own store.
