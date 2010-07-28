What's new

Interview with retd Maj Gen Mahmud Ali Durrani

Peace with India is impossible. Though it shouldn't be like this. If anyone has any doubt go read comments under TOI, NDTV and likewise comments section and compare it with Comments section in Dawn news, Nation etc and you will get your answer. Simple.
 
Good interview but No mention of General Mahmud Durrani Sahib's time as MS to President Zia? If I can recall correctly, it was said at the time that this once loyal and obsequious general Durrani placed several calls to President House prior to the tank demonstration at Bahawalpur forcing Zia to come. He was later suspected for playing a role in the crash along with Aslam Beg. Was also very close to the Zias, including Begum Zia, who, as narrated in KM Arif's book, trusted Durrani and treated him like her son. He ended up betraying them. Ironic that he advocates for a country without the interference of religion in politics, when it was he who cozied up to General Zia all those years ago and now reading Islamic books. Islam is part and parcel of Pakistan's very existence like nobody in Pakistan doesn't know it.

Fact is he cozied up too much to Americans as National security adviser letting him to be terminated as National Security Adviser by PM Gillani for "failing to consult the Prime Minister foreign and national security relation matters". The matter in question was the acceptance by the Government of Pakistan of the Pakistani nationality of the sole surviving terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who was involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks and was in the custody of the Mumbai Police. Infact the Military the then under Gen Kiyani caught him red handed with lies and betrayal.

Seems more like an attempt to prove that the general didn't do anything wrong against the Pakistanis wrath he faced.
 
AsianLion said:
Good interview but No mention of General Mahmud Durrani Sahib's time as MS to President Zia? If I can recall correctly, it was said at the time that this once loyal and obsequious general Durrani placed several calls to President House prior to the tank demonstration at Bahawalpur forcing Zia to come. He was later suspected for playing a role in the crash along with Aslam Beg. Was also very close to the Zias, including Begum Zia, who, as narrated in KM Arif's book, trusted Durrani and treated him like her son. He ended up betraying them. Ironic that he advocates for a country without the interference of religion in politics, when it was he who cozied up to General Zia all those years ago and now reading Islamic books. Islam is part and parcel of Pakistan's very existence like nobody in Pakistan doesn't know it.

Fact is he cozied up too much to Americans as National security adviser letting him to be terminated as National Security Adviser by PM Gillani for "failing to consult the Prime Minister foreign and national security relation matters". The matter in question was the acceptance by the Government of Pakistan of the Pakistani nationality of the sole surviving terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who was involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks and was in the custody of the Mumbai Police. Infact the Military the then under Gen Kiyani caught him red handed with lies and betrayal.

Seems more like an attempt to prove that the general didn't do anything wrong against the Pakistanis wrath he faced.
I have read about all this and im surprised this issue does not have its own thread for more insight to .. how could we let such a rat go.. I listened to Ijaz ul Haqs interview to AA where he said Zia was called 16 times by him to convince him to fly to south punjab.
 
