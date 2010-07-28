Interview with retd Maj Gen Mahmud Ali Durrani

Good interview but No mention of General Mahmud Durrani Sahib's time as MS to President Zia? If I can recall correctly, it was said at the time that this once loyal and obsequious general Durrani placed several calls to President House prior to the tank demonstration at Bahawalpur forcing Zia to come. He was later suspected for playing a role in the crash along with Aslam Beg. Was also very close to the Zias, including Begum Zia, who, as narrated in KM Arif's book, trusted Durrani and treated him like her son. He ended up betraying them. Ironic that he advocates for a country without the interference of religion in politics, when it was he who cozied up to General Zia all those years ago and now reading Islamic books. Islam is part and parcel of Pakistan's very existence like nobody in Pakistan doesn't know it.



Fact is he cozied up too much to Americans as National security adviser letting him to be terminated as National Security Adviser by PM Gillani for "failing to consult the Prime Minister foreign and national security relation matters". The matter in question was the acceptance by the Government of Pakistan of the Pakistani nationality of the sole surviving terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who was involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks and was in the custody of the Mumbai Police. Infact the Military the then under Gen Kiyani caught him red handed with lies and betrayal.



Seems more like an attempt to prove that the general didn't do anything wrong against the Pakistanis wrath he faced.