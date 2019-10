Yes, there was a situation. In fact, as our fighters were heading towards their destination, we saw a Pakistani Air Force reconnaissance aircraft and a fighter aircrafts patrolling in the sky of Murid (a place near Rawalpindi, where Pakistan has an airbase). In order to divert them from there, we swiftly sent two Sukhoi-30 and four Jaguar aircraft towards Bahawalpur. Seeing the movement of these aircraft, Pakistani aircraft rushed towards them and the danger was averted. Our fighters had taken the position. The first airstrike occurred at 3.28 am and 4 am the mission was completed. All the combat aircraft returned safely and landed at two bases of the Western Command