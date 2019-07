Former defense secretary: US could end up in 'unintentional' war in Iran

Player utilities

Marco Werman: So, at what point does the secretary of defense need to put his or her foot down and say, "No, we're not going to do X, Y or Z because that is politicizing the armed forces?"

Secretary Carter, rapidly escalating tensions in the Gulf, between the US and Iran right now — leaders in Washington and Tehran say they don't want a fight, but stumbling into a shooting war seems increasingly likely. How could this situation, in your view, spiral out of control? What would that look like?

And looking at it that way, as you reflect back on the Iran nuclear treaty, what benefits do you see of that today?

Technology and the military is another big theme in your book and as a former secretary of defense and a physicist, you sought out collaborations with tech companies and Silicon Valley. How do you weigh the benefits and risks of these partnerships, especially when a lot of these tech companies have been platforms for serious challenges to civil society?

You're talking about the Facebooks, the Zuckerbergs, the Twitters?

Given how technology was crucial to the manipulation of the 2016 election, do you view that as an act of war?

Well, the next question was, how should the US be preparing for 2020?

— and deep fakes are basically videos where you cannot determine whether what is being said by the subject is real or not.

You're saying we've got to get good at this, but it's 2019 and the election is what like 17, 16 months away? So, what do we do?