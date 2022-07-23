What's new

Interrogate Election Commission Officer , destroyed 40 Lakh vote by computer error

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
34,915
66
37,701
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Interrogate Election Commission Officer , destroyed 40 Lakh vote by computer error

Investigate how this guy told 40 Lakh people who are living that they are showing up as dead people during election time ?

Where is the Sumoto Notice ??

When will investigation start against the B**** election commissioner

Ample video evidence people caught with 200 NADRA cars 1 person voting in 600 votes for PML (G****) league, the criminals were caught with fake cards voting around for PML
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ASKardar
ECP nullifies by-election in NA-75 Daska, orders re-polling on March 18
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
AZ1
AZ1
B
Can the stigma of the 2018 election be erased?
Replies
8
Views
528
Atlas
Atlas
B
Fake NID for Tk 1.5 lakh, Nexus between EC men and brokers busted; 556 cases filed against such card holders
Replies
2
Views
311
fallstuff
fallstuff
Norwegian
Prime Minister Imran Khan promised ‘new Pakistan’ but members of his inner circle secretly moved millions offshore: ICIJ
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
Falconless
Falconless
denel
Illegal Chinese Logging is destroying Africa's forests
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
3K
redtom
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom