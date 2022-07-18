Interregionalism in EU-African Relations

Sarosh Ibrahim
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Oct 20, 2020
- 68
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
The partnership theme in the EU-Africa co-operation seems to be based on mutual respect and a commitment to the SDGs.
However, Zunaira Malik notes that the relationship is peculiarly asymmetrical, by virtue of the EU's overwhelming dominance in global economics and politics.
Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/africa-eu/
To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
However, Zunaira Malik notes that the relationship is peculiarly asymmetrical, by virtue of the EU's overwhelming dominance in global economics and politics.
Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/africa-eu/
To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/