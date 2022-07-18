What's new

Interregionalism in EU-African Relations

The partnership theme in the EU-Africa co-operation seems to be based on mutual respect and a commitment to the SDGs.

However, Zunaira Malik notes that the relationship is peculiarly asymmetrical, by virtue of the EU's overwhelming dominance in global economics and politics.

Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/africa-eu/

To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
 

