Internet Voting: Opportunities and Challenges for Pakistan

Mar 4, 2017
Under Article 218 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is charged with organizing and conducting elections and making such arrangements necessary to ensure that the elections are conducted honestly,
justly, and fairly.


According to ECP’s Strategic Plan-1, the vision of ECP is to fulfill its Constitutional obligation of holding free, fair, and impartial elections in a practical, credible, transparent, and independent manner.


It has to provide equal opportunity and accessibility to all and meet the nation’s aspirations for a strong democracy in Pakistan. About nine million overseas Pakistanis of voting age live in different countries of the world.



Out of these, about seven million are National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) holders aged 18 years and above who are eligible voters, while the rest are dual nationals who are not eligible to vote as per the existing Pakistani electoral legal framework.


Read full article: Internet Voting: Opportunities and Challenges for Pakistan
 
I think they should look at localities where there are more than a few thousands Pakistani's and arrange for EVM's in those places. Have digital voter verification as well using the NADRA data.

I'm not confident that online votes won't be hacked.
 
