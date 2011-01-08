What's new

Internet subscribers in Bangladesh almost double in last five years

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
5,993
-5
8,667
Internet subscribers in Bangladesh almost double in last five years

Illustrative photo

The total number of internet subscribers in Bangladesh nearly doubled in the last five years thanks to the government’s commitment and push to digitise the country.

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission's (BTRC) statistics revealed that the number of internet subscribers in the country stood at 106.410 million as of July 2020 whereas the number was 54.120 million at the end of December 2015.

Of the total subscribers, according to the telecom regulator data, there were 97.840 million mobile internet users and 8.571 million broadband internet users in the country until July 2020.

On the other hand, upto December 2015, the number of mobile internet users in the country stood at 51.453 million while 2.667 million internet users were using broadbrand during the period.

The term 'internet subscriber' means subscribers/subscriptions who have accessed the internet at least once in the preceding 90 days.

Prior to this, total internet subscribers in the country were 99.428 million until December 2019, according to the BTRC data.

Of the subscribers, there were 93.681 million mobile internet users and 5.742 million broadband internet users until December 2019 and the rest were WiMAX users.

The number of internet users was 91.421 million at the end of January 2019, the BTRC data revealed.
The telecom regulator data further unveiled that the country's internet subscribers reached 80.483 million until December 2017.

There were 80.483 million internet users at the end of December 2017 while the figure stood at 66.623 million as of December 2016.

The BTRC has calculated the ISP subscriber information through intense market analysis, consultation and data collection from almost all ISPs (internet service providers).

sajibur@gmail.com

www.google.com

Internet subscribers in Bangladesh almost double in last five years

The total number of internet subscribers in Bangladesh nearly doubled in the last five years thanks to the government’s commitment and push to digitise the country. Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission's (BTRC) statistics revealed that the number of internet subscribers in the...
www.google.com www.google.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
The Ronin Bangladesh tops 100 million internet subscribers Bangladesh Defence Forum 21
Homo Sapiens Bangladesh internet subscriber base jumps to 77 million in August Bangladesh Defence Forum 7
C Number of internet subscribers touches 6 million Bangladesh Defence Forum 1
Hamartia Antidote SpaceX's Starlink Satellite Internet Service Latency Comes in Under 20 Milliseconds [Goal: 1Gbps download] Americas 2
ghazi52 Internet Explorer will die in 2021 Members Club 5
Morpheus PM Imran directs to improve internet services in remote areas Social & Current Events 1
Jyotish India launches 2,300-km undersea cable project to boost Andamans internet connectivity Central & South Asia 1
D The United States plans to develop a hacker-friendly quantum Internet network Technology & Science 7
B Bangladesh bringing high-speed internet to remote islands via Bangabandhu Satellite Bangladesh Defence Forum 3
PeaceGen When it comes to the Internet, Trump prefers the Chinese model Americas 4

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top