Internet services in Azerbaijan - cut

Yes.

1. Both countries are secular states.

2. Azerbaijan is also Shia by sect, but Iran does not care about that.

3. What has the Muslim world done for the Muslim state Iran against the Christian United States? Right, nothing.

4. Azerbaijan is provoking Armenia. It can lead to a disastrous war that can kill civilians from both sides and lead to more instability in the region. We don't like wars all around us in Afghanistan, Iraq and now Armenia and Azerbaijan.

5. Azerbaijan has strategic military ties with Israel and it has a long-term partnership with them. We don't like the Israeli military presence in the Republic of Azerbaijan.



P.S. I don't understand why they've cut the internet. If anything, the Azerbaijani people need to read news more than ever during a war. Are they trying to hide something from their people and the world or what?