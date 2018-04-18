What's new

Internet services in Azerbaijan - cut

denel

denel

Jul 12, 2013
Was trying to get thru to a friend in Baku for past 3 days. Internet services are down. FInally old fashioned radio comms, Looks like border war is about to start.

Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes: Live news

Al Jazeera’s live coverage of the latest military escalation in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Patriot forever

Jun 2, 2020
zartosht said:
alievbaijan is not a "muslim state"

but if we want to break it down to caveman tribalistic terms... would you support a "muslim" thief over a christian victim?
It might be more secular but it is still a Muslim state. I do not know much about their rivalry but if I am going to break it down to caveman tribalistic terms, by definition I would support a Muslim country over a non Muslim state.
 
QWECXZ

QWECXZ

Apr 28, 2010
Patriot forever said:
Are you supporting Armenia against a Muslim state?
Yes.
1. Both countries are secular states.
2. Azerbaijan is also Shia by sect, but Iran does not care about that.
3. What has the Muslim world done for the Muslim state Iran against the Christian United States? Right, nothing.
4. Azerbaijan is provoking Armenia. It can lead to a disastrous war that can kill civilians from both sides and lead to more instability in the region. We don't like wars all around us in Afghanistan, Iraq and now Armenia and Azerbaijan.
5. Azerbaijan has strategic military ties with Israel and it has a long-term partnership with them. We don't like the Israeli military presence in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

P.S. I don't understand why they've cut the internet. If anything, the Azerbaijani people need to read news more than ever during a war. Are they trying to hide something from their people and the world or what?
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

Apr 29, 2019
Iranians will side with their traditional ally Armenia. Pakistanis shouldn't have a problem with this. Playing the religion card is completely farcical too, since Azeris are post-commie vodka drinkers in general. But whatever they are, we hope they rub armenian noses in the dirt.
 
Patriot forever

Jun 2, 2020
At the end of the day, they are still Muslims, can not support a non Muslim state against a Muslim nation. May Allah give them his blessings and turn them to the right path.
 
Uguduwa

Uguduwa

Nov 19, 2019
Iran as the big daddy in the region should definitely do something when insignificant countries like Azerbaijan and Armenia are acting up.
 
dani92

dani92

Jun 8, 2019
Patriot forever said:
It might be more secular but it is still a Muslim state. I do not know much about their rivalry but if I am going to break it down to caveman tribalistic terms, by definition I would support a Muslim country over a non Muslim state.
Would you support the so called afghan Muslims who bark all day about your land in the Durand line if the enter a war with another country?!
 
Patriot forever

Jun 2, 2020
dani92 said:
Would you support the so called afghan Muslims who bark all day about your land in the Durand line if the enter a war with another country?!
Even with their extreme hatred towards us (a particular group of afghans) since Pakistan was created, we did support them during Russian invasion.
 
