INTERNATIONALWHO classifies India variant as being of global concern

Indian variant is going global
Another variant in the making for transfer through drinking
WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern
B.1.617 variant of Covid-19 first found in India last October seemed to be transmitting more easily than the original version of the virus.
www.thehindu.com
Bodies of suspected COVID victims spotted in Ganga
Villagers in Bihar point to high cost of cremation, forcing the poor to discard remains in the river
www.thehindu.com
Another variant in the making for transfer through drinking