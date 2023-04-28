International travels through Bangladesh airports rise​

Black_cats
International travels through the three international airports in Bangladesh rose in 2022 compared with past few years despite an increase in travel costs and government restriction on unnecessary foreign trips.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, 49.84 lakh passengers departed airports in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet in 2022. The figure was 20,37,966 in 2021.
The number of outbound passengers was 42,84,452 in 2019 which plummeted to 13,75,102 in 2020 because of global Covid restrictions.
According to the CAAB, the number of arriving passengers was rose to 40,79,425 in 2022 from 18,45,710 in 2021.
According to the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training, the number of passengers travelling to migrant-recipient countries makes up was about one-fifth of the international passengers travelling from Bangladesh.
The BMET in April 2023 stated that 11.35 lakh migrants travelled to various labour-recipient countries in 2022 while the number was 6.17 lakh in 2021.
Online ticketing platform ShareTrip chief operating officer Sohail Majid said that apart from the travel from expatriate wage earners, number of tourists to India, Nepal, Malaysia and Thailand also increased after the relaxation of Covid restrictions in 2022.
The United States embassy has also issued a huge number of visas to students and immigrants, he added.
According to the US state department, the US embassy in Dhaka issued 9,074 immigrant and 25,415 non-immigrant visas in 2022. The figures were 5,311 and 12,408 in 2021, and 6,162 and 9,868 in 2020.
The rush of medical tourists to India is considered as another reason for the rise in international travels from Bangladesh.
Indian Director General of Civil Aviation data, however, showed 2,49,574 people travelled from Bangladesh to India by air while 3,64,509 passengers travelled to Bangladesh from India in 2022.
In 2021, the number of travellers from Bangladesh to India was 78,001 and from India to Bangladesh was 83,117.
A number of international airlines officials said that apart from migrants, the number of international passengers rose because of increase in the number of tourists, Umrah pilgrims and students travelled to the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and European Union countries.
The Aviation Operators Association of Bangladesh in September 2022 said that travel fares for South East Asia and Middle Eastern countries increased by 25–110 per cent in 2022 compared with 2019.
