International Steels Limited Becomes the Largest Cold Roller in Pakistan

Amreli Steels Posts a 28% Increase in Profits in Q2 FY2017-18



Its competitor, Aisha Steel’s expansion is due in 2019, where increased capacity would be just shy 0.8mn tons.



This expansion will allow ISL to produce a greater amount of zinc coated or galvanised sheets which are further up the steel value chain.



International Steels will retain its monopoly on domestic production of galvanised steel up until Aisha’s expansion comes into play next year.

Analysts said the new capacity will cater to the growing demand in automobile, appliances, and construction industries.



International Steels, in a document, said the company will continue to strengthen its position in the domestic market while maintaining its export footprint due to improvement in regulatory climate.



ISL’s script at the bourse was trading at Rs102.80 which was up by 3.36% with a turnover of 1.19 million shares.