zakir Ullah Khan
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Jul 12, 2020
- 54
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
International Standard Hockey Stadium in Peshawar
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government promoting Hockey, the national sport of the country by establishing Hockey Turfs for youth in different parts of the province
#hockeystadium #fieldhockey #hockeygrounddronevideo
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government promoting Hockey, the national sport of the country by establishing Hockey Turfs for youth in different parts of the province
#hockeystadium #fieldhockey #hockeygrounddronevideo