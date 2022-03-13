International sanctions against Russia due to Ukrainian War

WSJ News Exclusive | Saudi, Emirati Leaders Decline Calls With Biden During Ukraine Crisis The Persian Gulf monarchies have signaled they won’t help ease surging oil prices unless Washington supports them in Yemen, elsewhere.

I dont understand why Japan sanctions Russia but any of GCC doesnt sanction Russia, they even didn't answer Biden telephone callsEurope issues are not Middle East related, but are not Japan related neither.And Ukrainian crisis is good to increase oil prices.I guess is a ideology issue, Japan sanctions Russia because Japan is a democracy, and GCC not.