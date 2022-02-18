International Olympic Committee chief Bach chides Beijing Olympics organisers over Taiwan, Xinjiang comments

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 26,474
- 25
- Country
-
- Location
-
IOC chief Bach chides Bocog over Taiwan, Xinjiang comments
Bach says Beijing Olympics organisers reminded to keep politics out of the Games and remain neutral.
www.scmp.com
The IOC called an immediate meeting with Chinese organisers to remind them to keep politics out of the Beijing Olympics, president Thomas Bach said on Friday, after a local spokeswoman hit back at “lies” about Xinjiang.
“This problem we did not ignore,” International Olympic Committee chief Bach said, a day after a spokeswoman for the local organising committee, Bocog, hit back at questions from foreign media about Taiwan and human rights in Xinjiang.
“We were in touch with Bocog immediately after this press conference and then both organisations, Bocog and the IOC, have restated the unequivocal commitment to remain politically neutral, as it is required by the Olympic Charter.”