What's new

International Movies/photos

Muradk

Muradk

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 25, 2006
2,403
1
3,661
Dear Friends I want to start this thread about All internationl clips /movies on armed forces and nice photos. I will start and you guys can follow just remember we dont want to put something which would take a lot of space.
and please no reposts I thank you .

National Anthem ( Pakistan )

Pakistan Air force over jumrud ( fire demo for shah of Iran I am in the second plane which comes and fires rockets )
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Muradk

Muradk

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 25, 2006
2,403
1
3,661
These are all award winning videos it will take you 2.15minuts to download but it is worth it.

Fight flight of Gripen
http://www.gripen.com/NR/rdonlyres/B9B449D5-7192-4930-A139-11D553A52C10/0/SA_051111_ff.mpeg


Award winning video Controlling the battlefield a must see , in a glimbs sometimes it looks like JF-17

http://www.gripen.com/NR/rdonlyres/...2CB72C0BDE4/0/controlling_the_battlefield.wmv


Controlling the Machine launched at this year at Farnbrough International Air show

http://www.gripen.com/NR/rdonlyres/27CA6A01-7E75-4742-B890-B0C0DB5E5093/0/CTM_2K4.wmv
 
melb4aust

melb4aust

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2005
1,626
0
215
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Muradk said:
Pakistan Air force over jumrud ( fire demo for shah of Iran I am in the second plane which comes and fires rockets )
[URL="

So youre telling us that was a pilot at that time:disappointed: or still a pilot in PAF:eek: ......
Click to expand...
 
Last edited by a moderator:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
PHOTOS: Universal Studios Beijing Unveils Concept Art & Details for CityWalk
Replies
2
Views
289
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Falcon26
Pakistani 3D animation studio gets mega grant from Epic Games
Replies
0
Views
464
Falcon26
Falcon26
ghazi52
A man's guide to celebrating International Women's Day
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Dubious
Ahmed Ali Akbar wins international award for 'Laal Kabootar'
Replies
0
Views
311
Dubious
Dubious
K Shehzad
Afghan policewoman turned filmmaker wounded in gun attack
Replies
14
Views
474
TNT
TNT

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top